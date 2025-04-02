GORDON STATE HAS A NEW HEAD FOOTBALL COACH

BARNESVILLE, Ga., – Gordon State College has named Omar ‘Quiz’ Quisenberry as head football coach, marking his second year coaching at the collegiate level with the Highlanders.
Before joining Highlander Nation, Quisenberry spent more than a decade developing athletes and leading successful teams at various levels of football. His expertise in line play, play calling, and special teams coordination was shaped through years of coaching in his local community.
“I believe coaching is about more than just the scoreboard. It's about helping young men develop into disciplined, confident leaders,” Quisenberry said. “My coaching style is rooted in grit, accountability, and a focus on the details. I set high standards for my players and provide them with the tools to succeed both on the field and in life.”
In 2024, he joined GSC as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach before stepping in as interim head coach midseason. Under his leadership, the Highlanders' defense closed out the year ranked in the top three nationally in the NCFA.
Quisenberry will lead the Highlanders into their first full season as a member of the National South Athletic Conference (NSAC).
“We're building a legacy founded on hard work, trust, and a solid commitment to improvement. As we step into the NSAC and begin our inaugural conference campaign, I'm honored to lead this team into the next chapter of Highlander football,” Quisenberry said.
Throughout his coaching career, Quisenberry has helped athletes earn scholarships to play at top-tier institutions, including Division II, Division III, and NAIA programs. Known for his strategic approach to coaching, Quisenberry has built competitive teams and fostered player growth, contributing to the development of both individual athletes and successful football units.
###
No comments:
Post a Comment