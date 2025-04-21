ATTENTION SENIORS - APPLY FOR THE DR. KEITH B. HUCKABY-TUAC SCHOLARSHIP GRANT 2025

ATTENTION ‘25 SENIORS!
You are invited to apply for The Dr. Keith B. Huckaby - TUAC Scholarship Grant for 2025.
Simply go by the TUAC Gallery at 201 South Center Street to pick up an application. Deadline for returning your application is Friday, May 2, 2025 by 5pm. No submissions will be accepted after this date.
* Scholarship grant is for $1,000.00.
* If, in the opinion of the scholarship committee, there are two or more equally qualified students, the grant may be divided.
* The grant is for students who have demonstrated an interest in and dedication to music, visual, performing or other fine arts, or to the technical aspects of theater arts. The student does not have to be studying one of these areas at the next level.
* The grant is to be used for tuition, course materials, gas, housing, etc. related to the costs of college or technical school.
For more information call 706-647-1605
