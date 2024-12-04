SPALDING CO WARMING STATION

With the onset of the first real cold snap, we will be working with partners to open a Warming Center at the City Park Gym located at:
601 Camp Northern Road
With the following operating hours for this event:
Tuesday 12/3/2024 9pm-8am
Thursday 12/5/2024 9am-8am
Friday 12/6/2024 9pm-8am
This will be a Warming Center only for those that need to escape the cold temps on these dates and not a shelter that would consist of overnight stays, cots, blankets, food, etc.
There will be Leisure Service personnel on scene during these hours with other volunteer staff.
Our Law Enforcement partners will be visible throughout these hours as much as possible, with fire personnel making routine visits to check the occupant wellbeing.
