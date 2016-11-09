SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST

News Release
On November 8, 2016 deputies responded to the area of Indian Trail in Upson County in reference to a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to a 21 year old female who reported that around 3:00a.m. she had been abducted at knifepoint in Spalding County , bound and transported to an abandoned house located at 6325 Indian Trail in Thomaston. The male was known to her from a relationship. While at the house on Indian Trail the female reported being raped. The female reported that she was able to flee once her attacker fell asleep. She took her cell phone and ran to another residence where she called 911. As deputies were speaking to the victim, the attacker rode by in the vehicle reportedly used in the abduction. Deputy Gerren Vining pursued the vehicle and took Adonis Colquitt, 27, of Thomaston into custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the crime scene in Upson County.
Colquitt remains in the Upson County Jail charged with Rape, False Imprisonment and Aggravated Assault for the offenses occurring in Upson County.
Colquitt remains in the Upson County Jail charged with Rape, False Imprisonment and Aggravated Assault for the offenses occurring in Upson County.
The abduction complaint has been referred to the Griffin Police Department.
Dan Kilgore, Sheriff
November 9, 2016
No comments:
Post a Comment