NEW PRESIDENT SOUTHERN CRESCENT TECH COLLEGE

Dr. Alvetta Thomas Named Next SCTC President
Griffin, Georgia, November 3, 2016 –
Commissioner Gretchen Corbin has announced that Dr. Alvetta Peterman Thomas has been named the next president of Southern Crescent Technical College. The state board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) voted unanimously during its monthly meeting held on November 3, 2016 to approve Commissioner Corbin’s recommendation.
Dr. Thomas, currently president of Atlanta Technical College, becomes president of Southern Crescent effective December 1, 2016 following the retirement of Dr. Randall Peters, who has been the college’s president since 2010.
“Dr. Thomas is a high achiever who brings exceptional abilities in both academics and workforce development,” said Commissioner Corbin. “Atlanta Technical College and Southern Crescent Technical College are top resources for skilled talent in their regions. I know they and their students will continue to thrive and reach new heights of excellence under their new proven leaders.”
Dr. Thomas has served at Atlanta Technical College (ATC) since 1997 and as president of the college since 2008. She leaves a legacy of spirited service, open doors, and deep concern for students, faculty, and staff. Under her leadership, the college saw unprecedented growth, achievement, and national recognition. Among her many accomplishments are the expansion of student services, corporate partnerships, global initiatives, program offerings, facilities improvements, and financial support of the college. In 2012 the college was named the Technical College System of Georgia College of the Year.
Dr. Thomas previously served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at ATC. Prior to her arrival at Atlanta Technical College, Dr. Thomas served as Executive Director at Skills for Tomorrow Charter High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Instructional Support Services Coordinator at the Technical College System of Georgia, then known as the Georgia Department of Technical and Adult Education (DTAE); Education Specialist at the US Department of Defense; teacher and curriculum specialist in the Savannah Chatham County Schools; and adjunct assistant professor at Alabama State University.
