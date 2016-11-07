GRAD RATE TOPS STATE AVERAGE

ULHS Graduation Rate Tops State Average Again
The Georgia Department of Education has released data on the graduation rates for the class of 2016, and Upson-Lee High School has exceeded the state average for the second consecutive year. Upson-Lee High School posted a rate of 84.5%, significantly higher than the state of Georgia overall graduation rate average of 79.2%. Dr. Maggie Shook stated, “When I arrived at the Thomaston-Upson School System in 2007, the high school graduation rate was 65.0%. Student success, which culminates in high school graduation has been a priority, and our scores for the past two years are a tribute to the focus and hard work of our teachers, students, staff, and administrators. High school graduation is a team effort that begins in elementary school, and I want to thank the entire Thomaston-Upson School System team for continually supporting the overall mission of our school system, which is “Excellence in education…every individual, every day.”
Melissa Bedford Selected T-U System Teacher of the YearMelissa Bedford, an 8th grade English Language Arts teacher, has been selected as the 2017-18 Thomaston-Upson School System Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Bedford, who has been at Upson-Lee Middle School since 2007, was selected for the system honor by a panel of school and community judges. Areas of judging included a written application, classroom observation, and a personal interview. Her written application will now be sent to the Georgia Department of Education, and she will represent the Thomaston-Upson School System in the 2018 Georgia Teacher of the Year competition.
Marching Knights have Successful Competition SeasonThe Upson-Lee Marching Knights ended their competition season with an impressive performance on Saturday, November 5, at the 36th annual Old South Marching Band Festival at Newnan High School. Once again, the Marching Knights were awarded all Superior ratings in all categories. In their division, the Upson-Lee Marching Knights secured the 1st place award, with additional division awards going to Drum Major Malik Blasingame: 1st place, colorguard: 1st place, drum line: 2nd place. The UL Marching Knights placed first in their division but also ranked in fifth place out of all bands competing in all divisions that day. Jeremy Stanley is the Upson-Lee High School Director of Bands.
