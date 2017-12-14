U-L BAND STUDENTS MAKE HONOR BAND

Upson-Lee High School band students Dawson Fleming, Eve Balding, and Coy Kirkland have been chosen for the Georgia Music Educators Association District 11 Honor Band. The students participated in a rigorous audition process at Perry High School during which they were required to perform eight major scales; the chromatic scale; a prepared etude displaying advanced techniques and abilities; and a site-reading piece that the students were given 30 seconds prior to performance. Judges ranked the students, and those scoring the highest in the GMEA district were invited to participate in the District Honor Band. Congratulations to these talented young musicians!
