Thursday, December 14, 2017
NEW SCHOOL SUPERINTENDANT SEARCH
THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOL SYSTEM BEGINS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH The search for the next Superintendent of the Thomaston-Upson County School System is underway. On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, the Board held its first planning session with a representative of King-Cooper and Associates, a Georgia firm that will assist the Board with the search. The Board approved a tentative timeline for the search that includes a deadline of February 2, 2018, as the last date to accept applications. King-Cooper and Associates will be mailing vacancy announcements about the search next week. The search announcement will also be posted on various internet sites. The Board is developing a survey to receive input from employees and community members related to the qualities desired in the next superintendent. It is the Board’s desire to conduct a thorough search process that involves the community and employees while maintaining the necessary confidentiality of applicants until finalists are selected. In the coming weeks, the Board will also be developing a leadership profile that includes the skills and competencies desired of the next Superintendent. The profile will be important as the Board determines the best candidates to consider and interview for the position. Interviews are expected to begin in late February and continue through March. The need to conduct a search for a new Superintendent was created when Dr. Maggie Shook announced her upcoming retirement at the end of the current school year. It is anticipated the search will take four to five months. Potential candidates may find additional information on the Thomaston-Upson Schools website at www.upson.k12.ga.us.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:40 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment