Monday, October 7, 2024

CITY OF THOMASTON BUDGET WORK SESSION MEETINGS

 The City of Thomaston will be holding three City budget work session meetings. The meetings are open to the public and will be held on the following dates: Friday, October 25, 2024, at 9:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. And Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. All meetings will be held in the City Manager’s Conference room on the second floor of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex (106 E Lee Street, Thomaston, Georgia 30286). Should you have any questions or need additional information, please call the City Manager’s Office at 706-647-4242 Ext. 4.

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:15 PM

