UPSON COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN APPROVED

UPSON COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN WILL HELP THOMASTON, YATESVILLE AND ALL OF UPSON COUNTY BETTER PREPARE FOR NATURAL DISASTERS
THOMASTON, GA, October 5, 2016―Upson County and its cities are better prepared for disasters with the recent approval of its local hazard mitigation plan. The plan is a long-term strategy to reduce the community’s vulnerability to natural disasters.
The plan was adopted by the Upson County Board of Commissioners in August 2015. Yatesville and Thomaston passed resolutions of support this summer after GEMHSA and FEMA did a preliminary review. FEMA approval came on September 7, 2016. This plan will be valid until September 7, 2021. It will be reviewed annually, with improvements noted and items accomplished recorded and filed with GEMHSA.
Adopted plans identify hazards and potential hazards in the communities, and create a framework to help community officials make decisions that may ultimately protect lives and property.
The plan also outlines a strategy for implementing mitigation projects in Thomaston and Yatesville. Through projects such as new outdoor warning siren placements, weather radio placement, siren monitoring, erosion control, and creating continuity plans, Upson County, Thomaston and Yatesville are taking proactive steps to lessen the impact of future disasters and the costly expenses associated with them.
History shows that the physical, financial and emotional losses caused by disasters can be reduced significantly through hazard mitigation planning. The planning process encourages communities to integrate mitigation with day-to-day decision making regarding land-use planning, floodplain management, site design and other activities.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency reviews and approves state, tribal and local hazard mitigation plans, which are required as a condition for states and communities to receive certain types of disaster assistance, including funding for mitigation projects. State mitigation plans must be approved every five years, and local and tribal mitigation plans must be approved at least once every five years.
Many thanks to area citizens from business, industry, civic groups and government agencies that participated in the almost two year long process to upgrade the plan.
