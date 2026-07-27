EUGENE ALLISON OF THOMASTON ANNOUNCES FOR GA. HOUSE

I, Eugene Allison, am proud to officially announce my candidacy for Georgia House of Representatives District 134 as a write-in candidate in the upcoming November general election.
I am running because I believe the people of District 134 deserve a representative who will put public safety first and fight to protect our families and communities. One of my top priorities is ending the revolving door for repeat violent offenders, including those convicted of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual offenses. I believe violent criminals should be held fully accountable for their actions.
Another major priority of my campaign is improving school safety by supporting additional School Resource Officers in our public schools to help protect students and staff from potential school shootings. I also believe we must do more to combat the bullying that many children face every day so that every student can learn in a safe and supportive environment.
I am also committed to protecting some of Georgia's most vulnerable citizens—our seniors living in nursing homes. I support increasing staffing levels by adding more Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Registered Nurses (RNs), and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) to help ensure residents receive the quality care, attention, and dignity they deserve.
Georgia House of Representatives District 134 includes all of Thomaston, all of Crawford County, parts of Barnesville, and parts of Peach County.
I would be honored to earn your vote and support in the upcoming November General Election as a write-in candidate. If you have any questions or would like to learn more about my campaign, I can be reached at (706) 975-7370.
Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Eugene Allison
Candidate for Georgia House of Representatives, District 134 (Write-In Candidate)
No comments:
Post a Comment