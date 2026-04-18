Mrs. Vicki Coogler King, age 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 16 at her residence. Vicki was born at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta on March 6,1955 to the late Rev. James Arthur Coogler and the late Bessie Jean Moore Coogler. Vicki graduated from North Clayton High School in College Park and earned her L.P.N Degree from Flint River Technical College in Thomaston, GA. She worked as an L.P.N. for over 25 years with Dr. Wayne Dodgen, Dr. Ralph Warnock and Dr. Dan Bramlett. She served as First Lady and Pastor's wife with her husband, Rex King at Mountain View Baptist Church for 43 years. Vicki loved her children dearly and was a "Nana" to her precious grandchildren. Her unwavering love for them was immeasurable. Vicki was a pastor's daughter, a pastor's wife and a pastor's sister as well as a special nurse to everyone. Her devotion to Jesus Christ was evident not only in that calling but also her love, compassion and dedication to her family, her Lord, her patients and to all that she engaged with. She was an inspiration and blessing to many people.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Don Coogler (Nancy). She is survived by her husband, Dr. Rex King, her children Brent (Kelly) King, Brooke King and two grandchildren Cruz King and Isabella King, all of Thomaston; A brother, Mr. Bruce (Janice) Coogler of Carrollton and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Vicki will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Dean Hemphill and Rev. Billy Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to your church or charity of choice.
It is Vicki's greatest desire, now that her sight has been restored, to see you in Heaven, so please receive Jesus Christ as your Savior so that in death we go there with celebration and rejoicing
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