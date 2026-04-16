APRIL MEETING UPSON CO REPUBLICAN PARTY

When: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 6:00 pm
Where: Tasty Shoppe - 621 E. Main Street
Guest Speakers:
Brian "Bud" Johnston - Candidate District 3 County Commissioner
Daniel Cook - Representative for Buddy Carter - US Senate
Due to continued repairs in our regular meeting room, Ernie Vaughn at the Tasty Shoppe has graciously allowed us to meet there on the 23rd.
No food will be provided.
If you or your organization would like to speak at one of the Upson County Republican Party meetings, you may contact us at upsonrepublicans@gmail.com or through our FACEBOOK page: Upson County Republican Party
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