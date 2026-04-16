Thursday, April 16, 2026

APRIL MEETING UPSON CO REPUBLICAN PARTY

 


When: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 6:00 pm
Where:  Tasty Shoppe - 621 E. Main Street

Guest Speakers:
Brian "Bud" Johnston - Candidate District 3 County Commissioner 
Daniel Cook - Representative for Buddy Carter - US Senate 

Due to continued repairs in our regular meeting room, Ernie Vaughn at the Tasty Shoppe has graciously allowed us to meet there on the 23rd.

No food will be provided.

If you or your organization would like to speak at one of the Upson County Republican Party meetings, you may contact us at upsonrepublicans@gmail.com or through our FACEBOOK page: Upson County Republican Party
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 4:05 PM

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