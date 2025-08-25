UPSON-LEE CAR WASH

Monday, August 25, 2025

  H.S. NJROTC ANNUAL FUNDRAISER CAR WASH AUGUST 30, 2025

Join us for a sparkly good time at the Upson-Lee High School NJROTC Annual Chili’s Car Wash!

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM Location: Is Chili’s parking lot at 947 N Church St, Thomaston, GA 30286

Come get your car sparkly clean while supporting our future leaders in NJROTC!

Cost per wash is donation based and all proceeds support NJROTC programs, events, and leadership development.

Let’s make our cars AND our cadets shine

