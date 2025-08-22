UPSON BOC CHAIR TO HOLD TOWN HALL ON HB 581 AND 92 8/25/25

I will host a fourth FLOST Town Hall on Monday, 25 Aug, at 6pm at the City-County Meeting Room, 106 E Lee Street. I will cover House bills 581 and 92, purpose of FLOST, and how the County came to its position on FLOST distribution split with the City. I will also be able to show individuals their projected savings.
