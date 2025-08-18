Monday, August 18, 2025

LONNIE JOYCE JUMPS FROM CITY TO COUNTY OF UPSON?

 The Upson County Board of Commissioners has selected Lonnie Joyce as the sole finalist to fill the position of county manager.

Joyce, a native of Wheeler County, joined the City of Thomaston as Finance Director in 2017 and recently assumed additional duties has Assistant City Manager. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia, earning a Bachelor degree in accounting. He also completed a Master of Accountancy with Auburn University.

Upson County Chief Financial Officer, Allen Salter, continues to serve as Interim County Manager.

Commissioners have not announced a timeline for when the final decision will be made. For more questions, call Upson County Clerk Jessica Jones at 706-647-7012.

Georgia law requires public disclosure of records relating to persons applying for or under consideration for employment or appointment as executive head of an agency as described in O.C.G.A.§ 50-18-72(a)(11).

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 9:59 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)