WEATHER UPDATE FOR 7/1/25 FROM SPALDING EMA

This afternoon & evening:
A cold front is forecast to move through the area between today and tomorrow (Wednesday). This will contribute to more widespread development of showers and thunderstorms than we've seen in the past few days. Scattered thunderstorms may begin developing out ahead of the front as early as 12PM today in some places. An increase in thunderstorm coverage expected by mid to late afternoon. As the front approaches storms may become somewhat more organized and a few strong to severe thunderstorms producing damaging wind gusts (40-60 MPH) will be possible. Additionally, storms will be efficient rain producers and there is an increased risk of flash flooding particularly over North GA (namely areas along and north of I-20)
