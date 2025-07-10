UPSON BOC CLOSER TO NAMING A COUNTY MANAGER

Pursuant to notification required by Georgia Law (O.C.G.A.§ 50-18-72(a)(11)), the Upson County Board of Commissioners have determined that the following person is under consideration as a sole finalist to fill the position of Upson County Manager effective July 10, 2025: • Mr. Conner Bearden, who has served as the County Manager for Dodge County since September 2020. The Upson County Board of Commissioners has not announced a timeline for when the final decision will be made. If you have questions, please contact Jessica Jones, County Clerk, at (706) 647-7012.
