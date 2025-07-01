UGA ON THE SEC NETWORK WEDNESDAY

ATHENS, Ga. --- The SEC Network will feature 24 consecutive hours of Georgia Bulldog athletics on Wednesday, July 2, as part of the network’s dedicated day of programming for all of the league’s 16 schools during a period of more than two weeks.
Beginning at midnight on Wednesday, Georgia’s men’s basketball, gymnastics, softball, women’s basketball, women’s track and field, baseball, volleyball, women’s tennis and football teams will be featured throughout the day and night.
