URMC NEW CEO

Thomaston, GA, November 18, 2024 – With current CEO Jeff Tarrant’s plans for retirement in early 2025, the Upson County Hospital, Inc. Board of Directors would like to announce that Daniel S. Owens, MBA is the finalist candidate for Upson Regional Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer. Owens is from Lilburn, GA. He most recently served as CEO at Emory University Hospital Midtown and Emory University Hospital Smyrna where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of a 605 licensed bed academic teaching hospital, 48 bed Level 3 NICU and an 88 licensed bed community hospital. Owens is a Georgia native who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Emory University and a Master of Business Administration from Brenau University. He is recognized as a Fellow of the Woodruff Leadership Academy and completed Harvard Business School’s Executive Course in Managing Healthcare Delivery. Throughout his career, Owens has been active in the Atlanta healthcare community, serving as Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Georgia Hospital Association, as a board member and on the executive committee of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, as a member of the American College of Health Care Executives, and as a member of the Atlanta Rotary Clu
