THREE RIVERS TRANSIT

Due to inclement weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Helene, all transit services in the Three Rivers Regional Commission Transit Area will be suspended on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and Friday, September 27, 2024. The affected counties include Butts, Carroll, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, and Upson. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and prioritize your safety during this time. Normally scheduled services will resume on Monday, September 30, 2024
No comments:
Post a Comment