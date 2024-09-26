SOUTHERN CRESCENT TECHNICAL COLLEGE STORM SCHEDULE

In an abundance of caution, all SCTC locations will be CLOSED beginning at noon on Thursday, September 26 due to the threat of severe weather in our area and will remain closed through Friday, September 27. All classes will be canceled during this time. At this time, all classes and events scheduled for Saturday, September 28 will continue as planned. This includes Dual Enrollment, Clinical Sites, and Tender Tech. Continue to monitor social media, the SCTC website and student email for updates.
