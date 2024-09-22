Cheryl Darlene Hammond Parr

Cheryl was of the Pentecostal faith and extremely spiritual.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Parr, brothers, David Hammond and Mike Hammond.
She is survived by her son: Jesse Parr of Covington (Patricia Sasser); step-son: Wesley Parr (Bridgett) of Covington: her granddaughters who she adored: Madilyn Parr, Lyla Parr and Katie Parr; sisters and brothers: Patricia Norton Pruitt of Griffin, Darryl Hammond (Rita) of Aragon, Debra Hammond Stiles of Ringgold and Earle Shivers of Griffin; special friend: Evelyn Dorrough of Griffin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.
A service celebrating Cheryl’s life will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with her cousin, Mr. Jimmy Eller officiating.
No comments:
Post a Comment