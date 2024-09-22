Sunday, September 22, 2024

Cheryl Darlene Hammond Parr

Ms. Cheryl Darlene Hammond Parr, age 64, of Covington, passed away September 21, 2024, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Cheryl grew up in Griffin, daughter of the late Thomas Harold Hammond and Rachel Eller Hammond Vaughn. She was a simple, old-fashioned, true southern belle who deeply loved her family. She enjoyed arts and crafts.  Cheryl was of the Pentecostal faith and extremely spiritual.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Parr, brothers, David Hammond and Mike Hammond.

 

She is survived by her son: Jesse Parr of Covington (Patricia Sasser); step-son: Wesley Parr (Bridgett) of Covington: her granddaughters who she adored: Madilyn Parr, Lyla Parr and Katie Parr; sisters and brothers: Patricia Norton Pruitt of Griffin, Darryl Hammond (Rita) of Aragon, Debra Hammond Stiles of Ringgold and Earle Shivers of Griffin; special friend: Evelyn Dorrough of Griffin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

 

Friends may visit the family on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

 

A service celebrating Cheryl’s life will follow at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with her cousin, Mr. Jimmy Eller officiating.

