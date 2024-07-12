Friday, July 12, 2024

FORMER UPSON COUNTY MANAGER JIM WHEELESS DIED FRIDAY

 Former County Manager James "Jim" Wheeless, age 72, of Thomaston, died

Friday, July 12, 2024, at Upson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Fletcher-Day
Funeral Home.
