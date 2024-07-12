South Metro's News Leader
Friday, July 12, 2024
FORMER UPSON COUNTY MANAGER JIM WHEELESS DIED FRIDAY
Former County Manager James "Jim" Wheeless, age 72, of Thomaston, died
Friday, July 12, 2024, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Fletcher-Day
Funeral Home.
Posted by
WTGA AM & FM
at
4:07 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment