CITY OF THOMASTON PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

PRESS RELEASE ANNOUNCING A PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
The City of Thomaston Governing Authority today announces its intentions to increase the 2024 property taxes it will levy this year by 45.72 percent over the rollback millage rate.
In August 2020 the City of Thomaston, via the Thomaston-Upson Office Building Authority, issued a bond in the amount of $2,700,00 to construct a fire station for our community. To ensure that the bond debt is satisfied, the Mayor and City Council of the City of Thomaston are tentatively set to approve a millage increase of 1.229 mills. Revenue generated from the increase will be used for the debt payment on the newly constructed fire department. Before the mayor and City Council set the final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public the opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The budget tentatively adopted by the City of Thomaston Governing Authority requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate; therefore, before the City of Thomaston Governing Authority may finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex, 106 E. Lee St., Suite 140, Thomaston, GA on August 6, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. and on August 20, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment