SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County inmate escaped on Monday morning before being arrested, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Deputies said the inmate ran away from a work detail on Monday. He was last seen on Vineyard Road near the North Expressway.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was apprehended.

The man was not identified.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on the inmate.

