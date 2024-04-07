An 11-Year-Old Girl Is Dead Following A House Fire In Griffin

Officials said firefighters responded to a house on the 100 block of Sidney Drive in Griffin around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to a “fully involved” fire.
According to officials, two adults and one child survived, but a second child 11-year-old Katelynn Simonds, a Cowan Road Middle School student died. Officials did not confirm the child’s cause of death.
Spalding County Fire Chief (Operations) Mike Byrd said the flames were high enough that they could be seen from a mile away.
Officials are investigating the fire, but foul play is not suspected. The state fire marshal’s office is involved in the investigation, according to the Spalding County Fire Department.
Fire officials said the Red Cross responded to the scene Saturday night. A relative of the victim said the organization put the family in a motel.
Fire officials said a responding firefighter suffered a minor sprain, but was not hospitalized.
