Thomaston's Brittany Simpkins Assist fellow Sailors conducting inspections Aboard The USS Ronald Reagan

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 3, 2024) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brittany Simpkins, right, from Thomaston, Georgia, marks fiberglass hull board for trimming in a berthing aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 3. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
