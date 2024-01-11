THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS STATEMENT ON FRIDAY

The TU School System has been monitoring weather reports and gathering the information necessary to make a very informed decision about tomorrow's predicted storms. Our concerns are that the potential for afternoon thunderstorms, high wind gusts, and tornadoes could severely impact our afternoon release. In order to ensure that all students are safely at home prior to the severe weather, we will be releasing students immediately following lunchtime tomorrow, Friday, January 12. Release times are as follows: UL Pre-K and UL Alternative 11:30; UL Primary and UL Elementary 11:45; UL Middle and UL High School 12:15. Faculty and staff will be released at 1:15. Please know that the Thomaston-Upson School System will always put safety first when making decisions that affect our students and staff.
