Monday, January 8, 2024

Area School Closings and Delays

All Thomaston-Upson Schools will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9. After considering the risks of severe rain, sustained high winds with gusts above 40 mph, and the possibility of tornadoes, we have determined that school closure is the best solution to ensure that our students and staff remain safe. We will resume normal school hours on Wednesday, January 10.

Karen Fowler Truesdale

Director of School & Community Relations and Fine Arts

Thomaston-Upson School System



Pike County Schools will operate as scheduled. All after school activities have been canceled. They are monitoring weather conditions.


Lamar County Schools will operate as scheduled.  They are monitoring weather conditions.

Posted by Fun 101.1 FM at 6:32 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)