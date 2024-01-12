SPALDING CO. CLOSES BRIDGES NEAR HEAD'S CREEK RESERVOIR

GRIFFIN, Ga. (January 12, 2024) – In response to the Head’s Creek Reservoir Emergency Action Plan activated by the Spalding County Director, TJ Imberger, announced today the official closure of bridges surrounding Head’s Creek Reservoir. This precautionary measure is a result of the recent rain event on Tuesday (01/09) and the anticipated rainfall on January 12th, posing a potential risk of flooding. The following bridges will be closed immediately and will remain inaccessible until further notice, contingent upon a safe reduction in water levels: West McIntosh @ New Salem South New Salem on dirt portion Vaughn @ W McIntosh West Ellis Rd between Parker Rd and Campground Rd West Ellis Rd between Quail Rd and Vaughn Rd Moon Rd between Parker and Campground Rd
