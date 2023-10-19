SHOWTIME WITH TUAC

TUAC presents “If Heaven Had A Front Porch” The Thomaston-Upson Arts Council presents “If Heaven Had a Front Porch”! November 3rd & 4th @ 7pm and November 5th @3pm at the Lee Auditorium. Featuring songs from your favorite Bluegrass and Country performers. Don’t miss this heartfelt musical about faith, loss, love and the beauty of Family! Tickets are $10 adults and $5 students and can be purchased at the TUAC gallery on the square in Thomaston. Or by visiting the website at tuacga.com – For more information call 706-647-1605.
