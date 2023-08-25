Mr. George Shealy Axelberg, age 81, of Thomaston, died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Axelberg was born February 9, 1942, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Arvil Elsworth Axelberg, and the late Martha Shealy Axelberg. He worked for Yellow Freight for 18 years as a forklift operator and was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. George was a wonderful husband, father, paw paw and dancer, he loved his family and friends. He was always smiling and never showed his pain, he loved cars and was a great role model. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Zoe Axelberg Roberts.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Force Axelberg of Thomaston, sons, Michael (Nonnie) Harvey of Dallas, Scott (Beth) Axelberg of Williamson, brother, Ozzie (Dianna) Axelberg of Talladega, Alabama, grandchildren, Blake, Jackson, John-Michael, Abibeth, Zane Axelberg, Rachel Harvey, Erika Harvey, great-grandchildren, Mason and Addison Axelberg.
Graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday September 10, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Crystal Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Upson County Humane Society at 2371 Yatesville Highway Thomaston, GA 30286 or to your favorite animal rescue shelter.
