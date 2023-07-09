SILVERTOWN'S JERRY MCDONALD HAS PASSED AWAY

On July 7, 2023, the warranty on Jerry Michael McDonald’s body expired.Throughout his life he reinvented himself many times - from a lovinghusband, to a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He consideredthese roles his greatest achievements. Many knew him in other capacities.Mr. McDonald was born in Thomaston on July 11, 1937, to the late Thomas D.McDonald and the late Myra Brown McDonald. He was a 1955 graduate of R. E.Lee Institute, and he earned a BS degree in organic chemistry from GeorgiaState University. He also attended the Woodrow Wilson School of Law. In the1960’s his employer, IBM, sent him to Houston and Dallas, TX; San Jose, CA;and Denver, CO. When he finished college in the 1970’s he hoped to attendmedical school but was denied admission because of his age. He was retiredfrom MCSI, Inc., where he was a computer technician. Mr. McDonald was inDallas at the time of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. Uponreturning home to live in Thomaston, Mr. McDonald was very active in thecommunity. He served on the Hightower Library Board, was a member ofThomaston Toastmasters and the Upson Historical Society, gave educationaltools to school children, worked on the Silvertown gazebo project in his70’s - joking that it was his Eagle Scout project, and he also worked on theJester’s Creek Trail Greenway. Mr. McDonald was a member of SilvertownBaptist Church where he led the music at one time.Mr. McDonald is survived by his wife of 64 years, Claudette StiltnerMcDonald of Thomaston; two daughters: Ellen (Keith) Brewer of Williamson,and Anna Mitchusson of Senoia; a sister, Charlotte (Barney) Hancock ofThomaston; two brothers, Douglas (June) McDonald of Dunedin, Florida, andTim (Tanya) McDonald of Americus; seven grandchildren: Sarah Moore, JakeBrewer, Rachel Brewer, Jesse Brewer, Margaret Brewer McVey, Ivan Segovia,and David Mitchusson; and eleven great grandchildren. Several nieces andnephews also survive.Funeral services for Mr. McDonald will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at 11:00AM, at Silvertown Baptist Church. Rev. Paul Caspers will officiate.Interment will be held later at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family willreceive friends on Monday evening, July 10, from 6:30 until 8:00 PM atFletcher-Day Funeral Home.Jerry enjoyed laughter and said, "It's the journey - not the destination." His family is envious of heaven's gain.Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of all arrangements.Condolences and remembrances may be expressed atwww.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com
