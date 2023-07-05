FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR KARA MICHELE SHIRAH

Mrs. Kara Michele Shirah age 27 of Thomaston Ga, died Monday July 3, 2023, at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Kara was born on December 25, 1995, in Thomaston, to John Leiferman, and Tyane Anglin Presley. She worked at Nova Rai Spa and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Sara Anglin, grandfather, Bill Presley and great-grandparents, Milton and Marjorie Chapman.
Survivors include her husband, Tanner Shirah of Thomaston, mother, Tyane (Michael) Presley of Thomaston, father, John Leiferman of Thomaston, daughters, Raimi Cole Leiferman of Thomaston, Nova Jae Shirah of Thomaston, half-brother, Ethan Ellington of Thomaston, sister, Lara (Zack) Harrison of Thomaston, half-sister, Erin Ellington of Thomaston, paternal grandparents, Ronald (Lynn) Adams of Thomaston, grandmother, Gwen Presley of Locust Grove, niece, Tinley Rae Harrison, nephews, River Shane Harrison, Dutton Christian Harrison numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from Mountain View Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 7, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church.
