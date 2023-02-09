MEMO TO LADIES FOR THE ZEBULON SQUARE FROM THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Listen Up Ladies! Let the fellas in your life watch football on Sunday because we will shop on Monday! Don't miss Downtown Zebulon's Galentine's Shop and Stroll. There will be several local Lady owned businesses selling their artistry and products. Join us Monday evening 5:30-7:30 pm around the square in Zebulon. Tanaholix will be there just in time to get your tan! There will be sweet treats & mocktails at the Chamber of Commerce. Get that special gift for your sweetie this Monday on the square in Zebulon!
No comments:
Post a Comment