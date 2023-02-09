DEADLINE SRE WASHINGTON YOUTH TOUR FEB. 10

“The deadline to apply for the 2023 Washington Youth Tour sponsored by Southern Rives Energy is this Friday, Feb. 8. High school students 16 years or older can apply to win an all-expenses-paid trip with more than 100 other students across the state the week of June 15 – 22 as long as they attend school in one of the following counties in the Southern Rivers Energy service area: Bibb, Crawford, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding or Upson. Visit southern-rivers-energy-dot-com for details.
No comments:
Post a Comment