Community Engagement Coordinator
Upson County Board of Commissioners There has been a water main break in the Sunnyside area of Upson County that occurred yesterday evening. The Upson County Utilities Department worked on repairing the issue until 1:30 AM and has now brought in contractors to complete the job. A boil advisory has been issued for the Sunnyside area until further notice. Updates will be shared on our social media pages and at www.upsoncountyga.org as soon as they become available.
No comments:
Post a Comment