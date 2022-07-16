UGA's Track & Field's Godwin Earns Bronze Medal During Opening Day At World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. --- Bulldog sprinter Elija Godwin was part of the bronze medal winning mixed 4x400-meter relay team during the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday.
Godwin, a native of Covington, Ga., ran the opening leg for Team USA’s squad as the foursome also featured American great Allyson Felix, Vernon Norwood and Kennedy Simon in the final and Simon, Norwood and Wadeline Jonathas in the prelims. During the night final, Team USA ran a 3:10.16 to take third during the final race of Felix’s career. In the opening heats, the American squad had the fastest qualifying time (3:11.75) in the first group.
Racing with former Lady Bulldog Lynna Irby in the Tokyo Olympics last summer, Godwin won a bronze medal in his first mixed relay competition. He closed his 2022 collegiate campaign off on a roll, earning a bronze medal at NCAAs and a silver at the SEC Championships in the 400m.
The meet began at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field today and runs through Sunday, July 24. The Bulldog contingent represents Team USA, Antigua, Bahamas, Brazil, Estonia, Greece, Jamaica, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
The World Championships will be broadcast (NBC/CNBC) and streamed (NBC Sports/Peacock) at a mixture of times over the 10 days of action.
Darius Carbin, who closed out his Bulldog career in June by earning silver medal honors in the high jump at the NCAA Championships, returned to the site of Nationals and cleared 2.17 meters/7 feet, 1 ½ inches in the qualifying round. Jumpers who reached 2.25/7-4.50 or better advanced to the next round.
School record holder Ana da Silva reached 16.58/54-4.75 on her top effort in the women’s shot put during the qualifying round.
In the opening round of the 100m, Antigua’s Cejhae Green clocked a 10.17 to take 27th in the first round of the 100m.
A former two-time NCAA champion for the Bulldogs, the Netherlands’ Denzel Comenentia competed in the qualifying round of the hammer on Friday but fouled out.
Georgia legend Keturah Orji will start the action on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET in the triple jump qualification round. Orji’s former teammate, Tatiana Gusin, is slated to high jump at 2:10 p.m. in the opening round. In addition, former All-American Charles Grethen (Luxembourg) is in the start list for the 1500m heats at 9:30 p.m.
The other returning Bulldogs compete later in the week’s schedule. Johannes Erm and Kyle Garland start their first of two days in the decathlon on July 23 alongside Maicel Uibo and volunteer assistant Janek Oiglane. Other fields will be announced closer to the events.
Also of note, rising sophomore Eddiyah Frye will compete in the 100m hurdles at the World Under-20 Championships in Santiago de Cali, Colombia, during the August 1-6 meet.
