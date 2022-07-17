Griffin Woman Wanted in Pike County Murder

Deputies responded to the scene of a shooting last night at 10:00 p.m. The incident occurred at 214 Patton Road, outside of a residence The shooting resulted in the death of James Knight, 19 years of age. The initial investigation has revealed that the shooting happened during an illicit drug deal. Investigators have identified one suspect and are working to identify a second. This act was not a random act of violence as Knight was targeted by the suspects.
A murder arrest warrant has been obtained for Jaiden Chappell, 18 years of age, from Griffin.
If you know the whereabouts of Chappell please contact an investigator at 770-567-8431.
