Full closure at SR 20 and Turner Church Road due to Henry County led Road project: July 18-25

There will be a full closure of SR 20 at the Turner Church Rd intersection beginning July 18th. The road will be back open on July 25th at 5 AM. For any details on the project, please contact Henry County Government office. This is a local SPLOST project. GDOT is making the public aware of the closure of our state route and road.
Signed state route detour will be in place for the duration of closure – detour route with utilizing SR 81 and SR 212. There will also be digital message boards used to inform drivers of the closure.
Advisory: Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app. Our maintenance team members who repair roads and bridges and our project teams who oversee construction projects are continuing their essential work, while following sanitary work practices prescribed by health agencies to protect themselves and the public from the coronavirus, as are most state DOTs in the U.S.
