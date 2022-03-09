Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Peaches To The Beaches Yard Sale This Week

THIS THURSDAY THRU SATURDAY ITS THE ANNUAL PEACHES TO THE BEACHES YARD SALE FROM BARNESVILLE TO THE COAST. 

FUN 101'S SUSAN GEHMAN'S ANTIQUE BOOTH IS ON 341 SOUTH JUST PAST JOHN DEERE ON THE LEFT. LISTEN OUT FOR HER REPORTS.
