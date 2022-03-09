South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Peaches To The Beaches Yard Sale This Week
THIS THURSDAY THRU SATURDAY ITS THE ANNUAL PEACHES TO THE BEACHES YARD SALE FROM BARNESVILLE TO THE COAST.
FUN 101'S SUSAN GEHMAN'S ANTIQUE BOOTH IS ON 341 SOUTH JUST PAST JOHN DEERE ON THE LEFT. LISTEN OUT FOR HER REPORTS.
