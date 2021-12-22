Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Jingers Showcase Florest Delivers Donations To Kentucky

Jinger Roberts and the staff of Jingers Showcase Florest delivered a U-Haul, two trucks and a trailer full of donations from Thomaston to those stricken by tornados in Kentucky.

  












Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 7:16 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)