South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Jingers Showcase Florest Delivers Donations To Kentucky
Jinger Roberts and the staff of Jingers Showcase Florest delivered a U-Haul, two trucks and a trailer full of donations from Thomaston to those stricken by tornados in Kentucky.
