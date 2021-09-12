WEEKLY COVID-19 REPORT – THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS

September 10, 2021
After having a week off plus the Labor Day holiday, students returned to school last week with a mask mandate in place and some students in remote learning. The weekly total for COVID cases reported among students was 27, which is significantly lower than the 88 student cases reported the week before the break. 9 staff cases were reported last week, also significantly lower than the 24 staff cases reported the week before the break. Since the beginning of the school year there have now been a total of 241 student cases and 78 staff cases.
http://www.upson.k12.ga.us/202122_covid_information
Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19 Cases
Week Ending
Students
Staff
First Week
08/06/21
3
9
Second Week
08/13/21
38
7
Third Week
08/20/21
78
21
Fourth Week
08/27/21
88
24
Students out of school 8/30/21 thru 9/6/21
Fifth Week
09/03/21
7
8
Sixth Week
09/10/21
27
9
TOTALS
241
78
