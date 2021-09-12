Sunday, September 12, 2021

WEEKLY COVID-19 REPORT – THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS

 September 10, 2021

After having a week off plus the Labor Day holiday, students returned to school last week with a mask mandate in place and some students in remote learning. The weekly total for COVID cases reported among students was 27, which is significantly lower than the 88 student cases reported the week before the break. 9 staff cases were reported last week, also significantly lower than the 24 staff cases reported the week before the break. Since the beginning of the school year there have now been a total of 241 student cases and 78 staff cases.

http://www.upson.k12.ga.us/202122_covid_information

Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19 Cases

 

Week Ending

Students

Staff

First Week

08/06/21

3

9

Second Week

08/13/21

38

7

Third Week

08/20/21

78

21

Fourth Week

08/27/21

88

24

Students out of school 8/30/21 thru 9/6/21

Fifth Week

09/03/21

7

8

Sixth Week

09/10/21

27

9

 

TOTALS

241

78

