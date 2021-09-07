Tuesday, September 7, 2021

WEEKLY COVID-19 REPORT – THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS

School was out for students last week, but there were still 7 COVID cases reported for students as well as 8 cases for the staff. This brings the total for the school year up to 217 students and 69 staff who have tested positive for COVID.

Schools are back in session this week with a combination of Virtual and In-Person Learning. A mask mandate is in effect through Friday, October 8th.

Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19 Cases

 

Week Ending

Students

Staff

First Week

08/06/21

3

9

Second Week

08/13/21

38

7

Third Week

08/20/21

78

21

Fourth Week

08/27/21

88

24

Students out of school 8/30/21 thru 9/6/21

Fifth Week

09/03/21

7

8

 

TOTALS

214

69

Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 10:54 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)