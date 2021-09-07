WEEKLY COVID-19 REPORT – THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS

School was out for students last week, but there were still 7 COVID cases reported for students as well as 8 cases for the staff. This brings the total for the school year up to 217 students and 69 staff who have tested positive for COVID.Schools are back in session this week with a combination of Virtual and In-Person Learning. A mask mandate is in effect through Friday, October 8th.
Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19 Cases
Week Ending
Students
Staff
First Week
08/06/21
3
9
Second Week
08/13/21
38
7
Third Week
08/20/21
78
21
Fourth Week
08/27/21
88
24
Students out of school 8/30/21 thru 9/6/21
Fifth Week
09/03/21
7
8
TOTALS
214
69
