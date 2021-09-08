URMC In Diversion Mode For ER & ICU/CCU Patients

When a hospital determines that it can no longer provide timely care, a diversion is instituted. A diversion request does not mean the hospital Emergency Department is closed, but usually means the current emergency patient load exceeds the Emergency Department's ability to treat additional patients promptly.
The hospital may not refuse care for a patient presented to their facility and are subject to EMTALA rules and regulations. The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) requires hospitals with emergency departments to provide a medical screening examination to any individual who comes to the emergency department and requests such an examination, and prohibits hospitals with emergency departments from refusing to examine or treat individuals with an emergency medical condition.
Upson Regional Medical Center is among several area hospitals that are in a diversion mode and has a NEDOCS score in the severe range. The diversion applies to the Emergency Department as well as ICU/CCU patients.
WellStar Spalding Regional and Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in Macon are in the same diversion level as URMC.
Piedmont - Fayette, Piedmont Newnan, Piedmont Henry, Piedmont Macon Medical Center (Coliseum) and Piedmont Macon North Hospital (Coliseum North) are in a total diversion status.
Warm Springs Medical Center and WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital in Butts County are operating normally, Monroe County Hospital is overcrowded but operating normally. Each of these hospitals have very limited capacity and usually treat 4 to 10 patients in the ER.
