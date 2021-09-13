Monday, September 13, 2021

UGA News & Monday Press Conference

The University of Georgia will recognize the first five African-American football players to play for the Dawgs at this Saturday's game against South Carolina.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the SEC Offensive Player Of The Week.

Coach Smart met with the media on Monday along with a couple of players.

Click HERE to read the complete story on each of the above.

