UGA News & Monday Press Conference
The University of Georgia will recognize the first five African-American football players to play for the Dawgs at this Saturday's game against South Carolina.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the SEC Offensive Player Of The Week.
Coach Smart met with the media on Monday along with a couple of players.
to read the complete story on each of the above.
