Pickleball rocks in Spalding Co.

JOIN US IN WELCOMING HUNDREDS OF VISITORS TO SPALDING COUNTY!
Spalding County invites all local businesses, organizations, and citizens to join us in welcoming the players and spectators of the 2021 APP Atlanta Metro Open Pro Pickleball Tour. Over 650 players plus spectators will be visiting Griffin-Spalding County for this national tour and Pro-Am Pickleball tournament. September 15-19, 2021
Proudly display your support and hometown spirit with welcome signs, marquee messages, banners, or by coming out to the tournament! Use the hashtag #inSpalding to recommend your favorite stores, restaurants, and activities! Catch the action!
Watch APPTV – YouTube; Facebook Live streaming; USA Pickleball Network Livestream and ESPNPlus Broadcast! Find the full schedule at pickleballtournaments.com APP Atlanta Metro Open Wyomia Tyus Olympic Park 1301 Cowan Road Griffin, GA 30223 For information contact Spalding County Leisure Services 770-467-4750 spaldingcounty.com Find InSpalding in the APP store
