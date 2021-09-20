MISSING PERSON*** MANCHESTER, GA

The Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 26 year old Olivia S. Fowler. She was last seen around 2:00 AM on August 13, 2021 leaving a residence on Long Road in Manchester, GA. Olivia was seen again that morning around 10:30 AM walking along Pebble Brook Road in Meriwether Co., GA. She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, white cut-off shorts & black flip flops. Olivia is 5’2”, 100 lbs with blonde hair & hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm that says “I love you” & she is missing her right “fang/canine” tooth. If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-672-6675,
CASE# 21-08-00110.
No comments:
Post a Comment