MID-SEPTEMBER COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

Average two-week test positivity in Upson is the highest it’s ever been at 26%. Upson’s case rate for the last 7 days ranks as the #9 highest case rate in the State. Pike County ranks #14, Spalding #25, and Taylor County #26. Upson’s overall case rate per 100,000 people indicates that 1 out of 10 Upson residents have tested positive for COVID-19; if antigen tests are included, that ratio goes up to 1 out of 5.
28 deaths were reported for the combined 8-county area, the highest half-month total since early February. A normal lag time of one to three weeks exists between the date of death and the date it is recorded, so we may see even higher death numbers on the Georgia Department of Public Health website over the next few weeks. There are many steps to filling out and submitting a death certificate. Then the death has to be coded. This is usually done electronically; however, for COVID-19, the deaths are reviewed and coded by a person. All of this takes time but ensures that the death count is accurate.
2021
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
Jan 1 – 15
246
2
14 (hi)
23.4%
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Feb 16 – 28
36
3
8
9.4%
Mar 1 – 15
40
6
6
8%
Mar 16 – 31
20
1
1
5.5%
Apr 1 – 15
26
3
4
5.3%
16%
Apr 16 – 30
19
1
3
5.3%
19%
May 1 – 15
15
0 (lo)
2
4.2%
23%
May 16 – 31
11
4
0 (lo)
3.4%
24%
June 1 – 15
2 (lo)
1
3
1.7%
25%
June 16 – 30
4
0 (lo)
3
1.9%
26%
July 1 – 15
4
0 (lo)
3
1.1% (lo)
27%
July 16 – 31
33
0 (lo)
3
3.2%
28%
Aug 1 – 15
142
0 (lo)
10
15.3%
28%
Aug 16 – 31
331 (hi)
1
18 (hi)
22.6%
29%
Sept 1 – 15
219
1
6
26.3% (hi)
31%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
COUNTY
Jul 1 - 15
Jul 16 - 31
Aug 1 - 15
Aug 16 - 31
Sep 1 - 15
Upson
4
33
142
331
219
Pike
12
48
103
264
202
Lamar
10
56
220
312
159
Monroe
18
42
162
259
194
Crawford
5
19
59
78
76
Taylor
3
6
26
96
56
Talbot
0
11
32
47
38
Meriwether
4
39
110
168
153
Spalding
22
144
362
739
700
Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
